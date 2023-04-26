House sells for $639,000 in Cloverdale

A 1,992-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The property located at 109 Sierra Court in Cloverdale was sold on April 5, 2023, for $639,000, or $321 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Ranch House Drive in Cloverdale in December 2022 a 2,646-square-foot home was sold for $719,000, a price per square foot of $272.

A 1,300-square-foot home at 101 Gentle Breeze Way in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $549,000, a price per square foot of $422.

In March 2023, a 1,536-square-foot home on Plumeria Court in Cloverdale sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $407.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.