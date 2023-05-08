House sells for $660,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 234 Connely Lane in Santa Rosa was sold on April 19, 2023. The $660,000 purchase price works out to $471 per square foot. The house, built in 1960, has an interior space of 1,400 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In March 2023, a 972-square-foot home on Connely Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $489.

A 1,053-square-foot home at 123 Horn Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $400,000, a price per square foot of $380.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.