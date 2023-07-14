House sells for $670,000 in Monte Rio

A house located at 22875 Conifer Drive in Monte Rio has new owners. The 1,164-square-foot property, built in 1982, was sold on June 21, 2023, for $670,000, or $576 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. In addition, the house is equipped with a one-car garage. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 8,276 square feet.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.