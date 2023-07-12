House sells for $685,000 in Rohnert Park

A 1,434-square-foot house built in 1986 has changed hands. The property located at 4544 Harmony Place in Rohnert Park was sold on June 20, 2023, for $685,000, or $478 per square foot. This two-story home has three bedrooms and three baths. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of composition shingles materials. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house provides a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The property encompasses a generous 5,662 square feet of land.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In June 2023, a 1,576-square-foot home on Heath Circle in Rohnert Park sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $431. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Hudis Street in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 2,103-square-foot home was sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $354. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,198-square-foot home at 896 Hudis Street in Rohnert Park sold in June 2023 for $805,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.