House sells for $696,000 in Cloverdale

The property located at 431 Las Colinas Drive in Cloverdale was sold on April 20, 2023 for $696,000, or $415 per square foot. The house, built in 1993, has an interior space of 1,676 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Gamay Drive in Cloverdale in January 2023 a 2,099-square-foot home was sold for $707,000, a price per square foot of $337.

In December 2022, a 1,263-square-foot home on Antonio Street in Cloverdale sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $443.

A 1,392-square-foot home at 0 None in Cloverdale sold in February 2023 for $610,000, a price per square foot of $438.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.