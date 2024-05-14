House sells for $700,000 in Santa Rosa

A 2,550-square-foot house built in 1921 has changed hands.

The spacious historic property located at 3407 Phillips Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on April 23, 2024. The $700,000 purchase price works out to $275 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a detached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property is situated on a lot spanning 4.2-acre.

