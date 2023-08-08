House sells for $700,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,860-square-foot house built in 1974 has changed hands. The property located at 1547 Wellesley Court in Santa Rosa was sold on July 20, 2023, for $700,000, or $376 per square foot. This single-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring five bedrooms and three bathrooms. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property occupies a sizable 5,662-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,232-square-foot home at 1505 Heather Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $624,000, a price per square foot of $506. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 2,202-square-foot home on Heather Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $288. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Umland Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,331-square-foot home was sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $485. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

