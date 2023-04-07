House sells for $731,000 in Windsor

The property located at 114 Summer Wheat Drive in Windsor was sold on March 23, 2023 for $731,000, or $372 per square foot. The house, built in 1989, has an interior space of 1,966 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Anish Way in Windsor in March 2023 a 2,914-square-foot home was sold for $900,000, a price per square foot of $309.

A 2,032-square-foot home at 6425 Apollo Place in Windsor sold in February 2023 for $905,500, a price per square foot of $446.

In February 2023, a 1,795-square-foot home on Flametree Circle in Windsor sold for $752,000, a price per square foot of $419.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.