House sells for $733,500 in Guerneville

A house located at 15831 Wright Drive in Guerneville has new owners. The 1,449-square-foot property, built in 1960, was sold on May 15, 2023. The $733,500 purchase price works out to $506 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In May 2023, a 1,768-square-foot home on Riverside Drive in Guerneville sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $458.

A 858-square-foot home at 15560 River Road in Guerneville sold in May 2023 for $431,000, a price per square foot of $502.

On Third Street in Guerneville in April 2023 a 1,066-square-foot home was sold for $567,000, a price per square foot of $532.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.