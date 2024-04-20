House sells for $735,000 in Petaluma

53 Jess Avenue (Google Street View)

The property located at 53 Jess Avenue in Petaluma was sold on March 29, 2024.

The $735,000 purchase price works out to $620 per square foot.

The house, built in 1960, has an interior space of 1,186 square feet.

This single-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In February 2023, a 1,144-square-foot home on Jess Avenue in Petaluma sold for $770,000, a price per square foot of $673. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,341-square-foot home at 29 Twin Creeks Circle in Petaluma sold in November 2023 for $792,000, a price per square foot of $591. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Wilmington Drive in Petaluma in January 2024 a 1,544-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $440. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.