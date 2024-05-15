House sells for $740,000 in Sebastopol

5215 Hessel Road (Google Street View)

A 720-square-foot house built in 1941 has changed hands.

The property located at 5215 Hessel Road in Sebastopol was sold on April 18, 2024. The $740,000 purchase price works out to $1,028 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and one bath. Additionally, the home is equipped with a detached garage. The property occupies a lot of 1.4-acre.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,501-square-foot home at 5264 Wendell Lane in Sebastopol sold in February 2024 for $625,000, a price per square foot of $416. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Henning Road in Sebastopol in September 2023 a 1,696-square-foot home was sold for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $649. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2024, a 3,112-square-foot home on Henning Road in Sebastopol sold for $1,485,000, a price per square foot of $477. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.