House sells for $745,000 in Santa Rosa

A spacious house located at 2912 Park Meadow Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,376-square-foot property, built in 2000, was sold on June 15, 2023. The $745,000 purchase price works out to $314 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,343-square-foot home at 2729 Gallop Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $685,000, a price per square foot of $510. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,432-square-foot home on Hearn Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $402. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Goldpan Way in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,343-square-foot home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $521. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.