House sells for $750,000 in Santa Rosa

A house located at 1208 Lloyd Avenue in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 1,878-square-foot property, built in 1947, was sold on Aug. 17, 2023. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $399 per square foot. This single-story home provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and three baths. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached one-car garage.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In August 2023, a 1,142-square-foot home on Chico Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $657. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,656-square-foot home at 1064 South Wright Road in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $510,000, a price per square foot of $308. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Madera Avenue in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 4,136-square-foot home was sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $302. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.