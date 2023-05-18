House sells for $759,000 in Windsor

A house located at 198 Decanter Circle in Windsor has a new owner. The 1,374-square-foot property, built in 2001, was sold on May 1, 2023. The $759,000 purchase price works out to $552 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,125-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Decanter Circle in Windsor in December 2022 a 1,374-square-foot home was sold for $764,000, a price per square foot of $556.

In April 2023, a 1,998-square-foot home on Decanter Circle in Windsor sold for $827,000, a price per square foot of $414.

A 1,998-square-foot home at 306 Bouquet Circle in Windsor sold in February 2023 for $819,000, a price per square foot of $410.

