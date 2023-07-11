House sells for $760,000 in Rohnert Park

A house located at 6121 Country Club Drive in Rohnert Park has a new owner. The 1,412-square-foot property, built in 1973, was sold on June 23, 2023, for $760,000, or $538 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 9,583 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Elsa Court in Rohnert Park in April 2023 a 2,226-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $292. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 2,080-square-foot home on Dubarry Court in Rohnert Park sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $351. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,437-square-foot home at 6076 Elsa Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $450,000, a price per square foot of $313. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.