House sells for $760,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 1830 Leafgreen Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 17, 2023 for $760,000, or $533 per square foot. The house, built in 1961, has an interior space of 1,425 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In December 2022, a 1,371-square-foot home on Woodward Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $507.

On Cheyenne Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,488-square-foot home was sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $511.

A 1,612-square-foot home at 4022 Glacier Court in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $530,000, a price per square foot of $329.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.