House sells for $765,000 in Cloverdale

A house located at 26835 Madrone Road in Cloverdale has new owners. The 1,176-square-foot property, built in 1980, was sold on July 17, 2023. The $765,000 purchase price works out to $651 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of composition shingles on the roof. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. Situated on a spacious 1.1-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.