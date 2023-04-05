House sells for $770,000 in Guerneville

The property located at 17896 Santa Rosa Avenue in Guerneville was sold on March 10, 2023. The $770,000 purchase price works out to $585 per square foot. The house, built in 2007, has an interior space of 1,316 square feet. The property features one bedroom, two baths, a carport, and one parking space. It sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.