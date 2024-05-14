House sells for $775,000 in Cloverdale

A 1,459-square-foot house built in 1981 has changed hands.

The property located at 28761 River Road in Cloverdale was sold on April 24, 2024, for $775,000, or $531 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.