House sells for $800,000 in Windsor

A house located at 556 Walten Way in Windsor has new owners. The 1,748-square-foot property, built in 1990, was sold on May 5, 2023, for $800,000, or $458 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In April 2023, a 1,797-square-foot home on Godfrey Drive in Windsor sold for $749,000, a price per square foot of $417.

A 1,312-square-foot home at 9762 Dawn Way in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $675,000, a price per square foot of $514.

On Stellar Lane in Windsor in April 2023 a 1,500-square-foot home was sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $473.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.