House sells for $804,000 in Santa Rosa

A spacious house located at 7166 Overlook Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,164-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on July 11, 2023, for $804,000, or $372 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property sits on a 3,049-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 2,035-square-foot home at 410 Oak Mesa Court in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $759,000, a price per square foot of $373. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,242-square-foot home on Overlook Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $326. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Oak Mesa Place in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,485-square-foot home was sold for $729,000, a price per square foot of $491. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.