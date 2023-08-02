House sells for $820,000 in Rohnert Park

A 1,910-square-foot house built in 2019 has changed hands. The property located at 5651 Kameron Place in Rohnert Park was sold on July 12, 2023, for $820,000, or $429 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 4,000 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Kelsey Place in Rohnert Park in June 2023 a 2,182-square-foot home was sold for $819,000, a price per square foot of $375. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,007-square-foot home on Kite Place in Rohnert Park sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,499-square-foot home at 2109 Kingwood Road in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $815,000, a price per square foot of $326. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.