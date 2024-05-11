House sells for $825,000 in Penngrove

The historic property located at 611 Highland Avenue in Penngrove was sold on April 19, 2024 for $825,000, or $598 per square foot.

The house, built in 1921, has an interior space of 1,380 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house consists of one bedroom and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with a detached one-car garage. The lot, which encompasses 1.0-acre, is further enhanced by a pool.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Lau Lane in Penngrove in October 2023 a 1,800-square-foot home was sold for $971,000, a price per square foot of $539.

In March 2024, a 1,875-square-foot home on Lau Lane in Penngrove sold for $1,325,000, a price per square foot of $707. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,282-square-foot home at 504 West Railroad Avenue in Cotati sold in February 2023 for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $438. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

