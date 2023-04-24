House sells for $825,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 7411 Birchbark Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 4, 2023 for $825,000, or $441 per square foot. The house, built in 1971, has an interior space of 1,870 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Birchbark Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,401-square-foot home was sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $521.

A 1,665-square-foot home at 7366 Oak Leaf Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $644,000, a price per square foot of $387.

In February 2023, a 1,301-square-foot home on Oak Leaf Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $605,000, a price per square foot of $465.

