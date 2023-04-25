House sells for $828,500 in Santa Rosa

REAL ESTATE NEWSWIRE
April 24, 2023, 6:00PM

A spacious house located at 3610 Green Hill Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,133-square-foot property, built in 1959, was sold on April 6, 2023, for $828,500, or $388 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 2.3-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.

