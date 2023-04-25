House sells for $828,500 in Santa Rosa

A spacious house located at 3610 Green Hill Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,133-square-foot property, built in 1959, was sold on April 6, 2023, for $828,500, or $388 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 2.3-acre lot.

