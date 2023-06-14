House sells for $830,000 in Occidental

A spacious house located at 15400 Bittner Road in Occidental has a new owner. The 2,321-square-foot property, built in 1944, was sold on May 26, 2023, for $830,000, or $358 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 10.0-acre lot.

