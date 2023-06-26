House sells for $835,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 5710 Reynaud Court in Santa Rosa was sold on June 6, 2023. The $835,000 purchase price works out to $422 per square foot. The house, built in 1974, has an interior space of 1,980 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 10,018-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,394-square-foot home at 5515 El Encanto Circle in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $820,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Raters Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,541-square-foot home was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $487. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,823-square-foot home on Owl Hill Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $1,005,000, a price per square foot of $356. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.