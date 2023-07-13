House sells for $840,000 in Windsor

The spacious property located at 417 Foxwood Court in Windsor was sold on June 20, 2023 for $840,000, or $315 per square foot. The house, built in 1991, has an interior space of 2,663 square feet. The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the home includes a two-car garage. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 6,969 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Jessica Drive in Windsor in June 2023 a 1,882-square-foot home was sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,563-square-foot home at 656 Claudius Way in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $416. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,230-square-foot home on Bob Crosby Way in Windsor sold for $657,000, a price per square foot of $534. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

