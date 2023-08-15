House sells for $866,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 1550 Laguna Road in Santa Rosa was sold on July 28, 2023. The $866,000 purchase price works out to $637 per square foot. The house, built in 1953, has an interior space of 1,360 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 0.4-acre.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,000-square-foot home at 1416 Laguna Road in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $925,000, a price per square foot of $463. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In May 2023, a 1,530-square-foot home on Laguna Road in Santa Rosa sold for $975,000, a price per square foot of $637. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

