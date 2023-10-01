House sells for $900,000 in Petaluma

10 Highland Road (Google Street View)

A 1,848-square-foot house built in 1956 has changed hands.

The property located at 10 Highland Road in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 18, 2023. The $900,000 purchase price works out to $487 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes a three-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 3,266-square-foot home at 12 Jerome Court in Petaluma sold in July 2023 for $1,600,000, a price per square foot of $490. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 3,364-square-foot home on Jerome Court in Petaluma sold for $2,275,000, a price per square foot of $676. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Grant Avenue in Petaluma in July 2023 a 1,169-square-foot home was sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $766. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

