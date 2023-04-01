House sells for $910,000 in Healdsburg

The spacious property located at 13805 Village Avenue in Healdsburg was sold on Feb. 28, 2023. The $910,000 purchase price works out to $372 per square foot. The house, built in 1953, has an interior space of 2,444 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.