House sells for $925,000 in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 3690 Wallace Road in Santa Rosa was sold on March 15, 2024.

The $925,000 purchase price works out to $460 per square foot.

The house, built in 1951, has an interior space of 2,010 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property's lot measures 18.5-acre square feet in area.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In May 2023, a 2,404-square-foot home on Deer Trail Road in Santa Rosa sold for $1,271,500, a price per square foot of $529. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Williams Road in Santa Rosa in December 2023 a 4,514-square-foot home was sold for $1,630,000, a price per square foot of $361. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,985-square-foot home at 222 Twin Pillar Way in Santa Rosa sold in March 2024 for $2,300,000, a price per square foot of $577. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

