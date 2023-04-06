House sells for $925,000 in Sebastopol

A 2,884-square-foot house built in 1966 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 7926 Kennedy Road in Sebastopol was sold on March 9, 2023, for $925,000, or $321 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and five parking spaces. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 2.6-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.