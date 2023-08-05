House sells for $935,000 in Petaluma

The property located at 31 Meadowglen Drive in Petaluma was sold on July 18, 2023. The $935,000 purchase price works out to $680 per square foot. The house, built in 1964, has an interior space of 1,374 square feet. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from gravel and/or rock. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 6,098 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Cochrane Way in Petaluma in May 2023 a 1,148-square-foot home was sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $540. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,710-square-foot home on McNear Avenue in Petaluma sold for $1,624,000, a price per square foot of $599. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,967-square-foot home at 1009 Country Club Drive in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $999,000, a price per square foot of $508. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.