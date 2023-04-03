4-bedroom house sells for $947,000 in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 5735 Los Alamos Court in Santa Rosa was sold on March 8, 2023 for $947,000, or $388 per square foot. The house, built in 1987, has an interior space of 2,439 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.