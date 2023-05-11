House sells for $950,000 in Forestville

A 1,218-square-foot house built in 1979 has changed hands. The property located at 6233 Van Keppel Road in Forestville was sold on April 24, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $780 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,920-square-foot home on Orchard Lane in Forestville sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $307.

On Mirabel Road in Forestville in February 2023 a 1,412-square-foot home was sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $365.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.