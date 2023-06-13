House sells for $950,000 in Santa Rosa

A spacious house located at 5926 Heights Road in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 3,122-square-foot property, built in 1986, was sold on May 22, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $304 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 9.2-acre lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 2,101-square-foot home at 5800 Heights Road in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $470,000, a price per square foot of $224.

In April 2023, a 2,212-square-foot home on Crystal Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $212.

On Anaheim Court in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 3,243-square-foot home was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $170.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.