House sells for $950,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,958-square-foot house built in 1961 has changed hands. The property located at 3827 Selvage Road in Santa Rosa was sold on March 21, 2023, for $950,000, or $485 per square foot.|
REAL ESTATE NEWSWIRE
April 10, 2023, 1:06PM

The property located at 3827 Selvage Road in Santa Rosa was sold on March 21, 2023 for $950,000, or $485 per square foot. The house, built in 1961, has an interior space of 1,958 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.

