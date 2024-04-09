House sells for $965,000 in Jenner

A 1,790-square-foot house built in 2005 has changed hands.

The property located at 22087 Gordon Court in Jenner was sold on March 18, 2024, for $965,000, or $539 per square foot.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 1.6-acre.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Umland Circle in Jenner in May 2023 a home was sold for $225,000.

In February 2024, a home on Timber Cove Road in Jenner sold for $185,000.

