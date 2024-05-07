House sells for $975,000 in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 5708 Wild View Way in Santa Rosa was sold on April 15, 2024.

The $975,000 purchase price works out to $191 per square foot.

The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 5,111 square feet.

This two-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and five baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house comes with an attached four-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The lot, which encompasses 10.8-acre, is further enhanced by a pool.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In March 2024, a 3,844-square-foot home on Upper Ridge Road in Santa Rosa sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $152. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Foothill Ranch Road in Santa Rosa in January 2024 a 2,773-square-foot home was sold for $1,900,000, a price per square foot of $685. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.