House sells in Bodega for $787,500

The property located at 17299 Bodega Highway in Bodega was sold on May 19, 2023. The $787,500 purchase price works out to $608 per square foot. The house, built in 1978, has an interior space of 1,296 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, a detached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.