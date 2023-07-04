House sells in Cazadero for $600,000

A house located at 3559 Creighton Ridge Road in Cazadero has a new owner. The property, built in 1993, was sold on June 15, 2023. The purchase price was $600,000. The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property encompasses a generous 39.1-acre of land.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.