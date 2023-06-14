House sells in Cloverdale for $1.1 million

A 1,866-square-foot house built in 1981 has changed hands.|
June 13, 2023, 11:36PM

A 1,866-square-foot house built in 1981 has changed hands. The property located at 26853 Mountain Pine Road in Cloverdale was sold on May 23, 2023, for $1,100,000, or $589 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.0-acre lot.

