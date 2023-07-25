House sells in Cloverdale for $620,000

A 966-square-foot house built in 1967 has changed hands. The property located at 358 Lake Street in Cloverdale was sold on July 5, 2023. The $620,000 purchase price works out to $642 per square foot. This single-story home has two bedrooms and one bath. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from composition shingles. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes a two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 4,356 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,440-square-foot home at 131 West Agua Caliente Road in Sonoma sold in June 2023 for $799,000, a price per square foot of $555. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Sunnyside Avenue in Sonoma in February 2023 a 1,344-square-foot home was sold for $910,000, a price per square foot of $677. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,666-square-foot home on La Placita in Sonoma sold for $1,199,000, a price per square foot of $720. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.