House sells in Cloverdale for $669,000

255 Riesling Street (Google Street View)

The property located at 255 Riesling Street in Cloverdale was sold on March 29, 2024 for $669,000, or $437 per square foot.

The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 1,531 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. The lot of the property covers an area of 5,662 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,386-square-foot home at 455 Gamay Drive in Cloverdale sold in January 2024 for $585,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Gamay Drive in Cloverdale in January 2023 a 2,099-square-foot home was sold for $707,000, a price per square foot of $337. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 3,606-square-foot home on Port Circle in Cloverdale sold for $1,064,000, a price per square foot of $295. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

