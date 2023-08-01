House sells in Cloverdale for $695,000

The property located at 27526 River Road in Cloverdale was sold on July 14, 2023. The $695,000 purchase price works out to $603 per square foot. The house, built in 1973, has an interior space of 1,152 square feet. The layout of this house includes two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the home provides a double carport. Situated on a spacious 2.7-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

