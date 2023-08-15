House sells in Cloverdale for $775,000

A 1,459-square-foot house built in 1981 has changed hands. The property located at 28761 River Road in Cloverdale was sold on July 26, 2023. The $775,000 purchase price works out to $531 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. Situated on a spacious 0.6-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.