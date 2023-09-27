House sells in Cloverdale for $812,500

308 Laurel Court (Google Street View)

The property located at 308 Laurel Court in Cloverdale was sold on Sept. 7, 2023. The $812,500 purchase price works out to $446 per square foot.

The house, built in 2002, has an interior space of 1,821 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,886-square-foot home at 309 Pepperwood Drive in Cloverdale sold in August 2023 for $770,000, a price per square foot of $408. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Pepperwood Drive in Cloverdale in April 2023 a 2,464-square-foot home was sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $341. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,116-square-foot home on Primrose Lane in Cloverdale sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $354. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.