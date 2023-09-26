House sells in Cloverdale for $825,000

The property located at 25 Church Lane in Cloverdale was sold on Sept. 11, 2023. The $825,000 purchase price works out to $610 per square foot.

The house, built in 1957, has an interior space of 1,352 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a one-car garage.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In July 2023, a 1,450-square-foot home on El Rancho Drive in Cloverdale sold for $749,000, a price per square foot of $517. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,629-square-foot home at 165 Shady Lane in Cloverdale sold in February 2023 for $789,000, a price per square foot of $484. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

