House sells in Cloverdale for $875,000

The spacious property located at 414 East First Street in Cloverdale was sold on Sept. 6, 2023. The $875,000 purchase price works out to $331 per square foot.

The house, built in 2008, has an interior space of 2,641 square feet. This two-story house offers a roomy layout with five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In May 2023, a 2,266-square-foot home on Oakbrook Lane in Cloverdale sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $335. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,396-square-foot home at 460 Lake Street in Cloverdale sold in August 2023 for $585,000, a price per square foot of $419. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On North Washington Street in Cloverdale in June 2023 a 2,003-square-foot home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $349. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.